Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump moves to undo Obama's Clean Power Plan
- The House Freedom Caucus looks to be back driving the GOP
- Who will win the emerging White House war over trade policy?
- Supreme Court reverses death sentence for Texas man with mental disability
- Rep. Adam B. Schiff says Rep. Devin Nunes can no longer chair committee investigating Trump campaign
- After initially blaming Democrats, Trump sets his sights on the GOP for the failure of healthcare bill
- Trump learns power plays don't always work in Congress
Reporting from Washington
To fight woman’s defamation claim, Trump cites the Bill Clinton-Paula Jones case – which the president lost
|David Savage
President Trump is citing Bill Clinton’s famous sexual harassment battle in his effort to block a California woman’s lawsuit claiming Trump lied about groping her in the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007.
Problem is, Clinton lost that bid for legal immunity when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in 1997 that the chief executive is not shielded from responding to a civil suit regarding his private behavior.