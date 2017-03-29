To fight woman’s defamation claim, Trump cites the Bill Clinton-Paula Jones case – which the president lost

Summer Zervos claims President Trump groped her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007.

President Trump is citing Bill Clinton’s famous sexual harassment battle in his effort to block a California woman’s lawsuit claiming Trump lied about groping her in the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007.

Problem is, Clinton lost that bid for legal immunity when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in 1997 that the chief executive is not shielded from responding to a civil suit regarding his private behavior.