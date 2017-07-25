Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats unveil a new strategy for midterm elections
- In advance of Senate testimony, Kushner say he has "nothing to hide"
- Trump still doubts Russia meddled in the 2016 election, new comms chief says
- Trump tweets that the president has "complete power" to issue pardons
Trump accuses Jeff Sessions of taking a 'very weak' position on 'Hillary Clinton crimes'
|Associated Press
President Trump is keeping up pressure on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, taking to Twitter at daybreak Tuesday to accuse the former senator and campaign ally and advisor of taking a "VERY weak" position at the Justice Department on "Hillary Clinton crimes."
In a post shortly after 6 a.m. EDT, the president also said: "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign — quietly working to boost Clinton. So where is the investigation A.G." He also tweeted: "Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!"
The social network flares sent out from the White House followed a pattern that intensified earlier this month with Trump's harsh criticism of Sessions in an interview with the New York Times. Earlier, Trump referred to the attorney general in a tweet as "beleaguered." Trump has been angry that Sessions chose to recuse himself from the government's investigation of Russian meddling in last year's U.S. election.