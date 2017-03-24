Trump attacks House Freedom Caucus for opposing his healthcare bill

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- House GOP leaders postponed a vote on their health plan until Friday
- White House acknowledges it doesn't yet have the votes to pass healthcare bill
- Claims of surveillance of Trump transition team raises far-reaching questions
- Senate Democrats plan filibuster to try to block Gorsuch nomination to the Supreme Court
- Obama defends Affordable Care Act as Republicans try to repeal it
- The Trump transition team's communications were swept up in U.S. spying, lawmaker says