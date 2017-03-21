Trump didn't quite close the deal with House GOP on Obamacare repeal bill

The most conservative Republican lawmakers remained deeply skeptical despite the president's hard sell during a morning meeting in the Capitol basement.

President Trump might not have quite closed the deal Tuesday when he swooped over to Capitol Hill to lobby reluctant Republicans to get behind the GOP plan to replace Obamacare.

The momentum Speaker Paul D. Ryan hoped to gather ahead of Thursday's vote left leaders scrambling to shore up support.

"I haven't heard anyone who changed their mind after this morning," said Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who remains opposed.

"The president’s a persuasive guy and he’s well liked," said Davidson, adding that most of the opponents "worked hard to see our president elected."

But he added, "I didn’t run on a pretty slogan like 'repeal and replace.' I ran on fixing the problem."

Trump warned House Republicans they would lose their majority in the next election if they failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The president's speech was part pep talk, part finger pointing, and he singled out Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the Freedom Caucus chairman, joking, "Oh, Mark, I'm gonna come after you," according to a source in the room.

But even amid the nervous laughter, the most conservative lawmakers seemed ready to take that risk.

Rep. Walter B. Jones (R-N.C.) who said the session was his first time meeting with the president, was taken aback by Trump's behavior. It did not win his vote.

"For me, I'm raised in the South, I’ve learned to say thank you, no thank you," said Jones, a veteran congressman often at odds with his party. "That’s no way. You shouldn't single anybody out. They're not up here to represent a president or an administration. They're up here to represent the people of their district."

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) said he would not be moved by such tactics, and skipped Trump's talk for an unrelated meeting on water issues important to his state. He is voting no.

"I don’t care who says it. I’ve lived this," said Gosar, a dentist, who said he feels the bill is being arbitrarily rushed. "I'm tired of this place: You got to pass something because there’s some little deadline? Do the right thing."

Republican leaders can afford to lose no more than about 20 votes and still pass the bill with a simple majority.

Outside groups were adding pressure Tuesday, with the conservative Heritage Action opposing the bill but the influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce supporting it — and both promising the vote would be counted in their annual scorecards of lawmakers' performances.

The right-leaning Club for Growth started running ads in the districts of 10 Republican lawmakers who had expressed reservations about the bill, pushing them to vote against it.

After making late changes to the bill to attract more support, Republican leaders want to build momentum ahead of Thursday's vote.

They've punted many of the toughest issues — including a promise to boost tax credits to help older Americans pay for healthcare — to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) promised to take up the bill as soon as next week.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the late changes were no better than "putting a fresh coat of paint on an old jalopy" and suggested Republicans were "walking the plank" by taking votes on a bill that will not pass the Senate.