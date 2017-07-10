Trump extends his feud with former FBI Director Comey

Trump's early morning tweet pushed a talking point that has been gaining credence in some conservative media outlets -- that Comey leaked classified information in memos that recounted conversations he had with the president.

President Trump took another shot at former FBI Director James B. Comey in a Monday morning Twitter message that misstated a key element of a story published in a Capitol Hill newspaper.

Trump's tweet appeared to be responding to a segment of "Fox & Friends," a show he regularly watches, which had reported on an article that appeared this morning in the Hill, a Capitol Hill newspaper. The Fox & Friends segment aired a few minutes before Trump's tweet.

Comey has previously testified that some of the memos he wrote included classified material and others were unclassified.

The one memo that Comey is known to have made public was entirely unclassified, he testified. No evidence has emerged to contradict that.

The article in the Hill did not suggest otherwise. It reported that Comey had written seven memos in total and that at least four of them included classified material, which is consistent with Comey's testimony.