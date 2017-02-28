Trump graded his leadership. Here's how thousands of Americans are judging his performance

How does Trump's self-evaluation stack up against the public's view?

He gave himself a "C or a C+" on messaging, an A for achievement and an A+ for effort.

President Trump was asked to grade his presidential performance so far during a Tuesday interview with "Fox and Friends."

For the last six weeks, The Times has been collecting grades from readers on Trump's leadership. We've heard from people on both sides of the aisle who have judged his leadership on a scale of A through F.

On one side is a reader like Matthew Belan. He's a millennial who grew up in California, raised by a mother who holds an immigration green card, and voted for Barack Obama twice.

He believes he's the polar opposite of what people expect since he gave Trump an A+.



“It’s just nice to hear somebody say the right thing toward us for the first time in a long time,” Belan said.

By “us,” he means police officers. Belan has worked in law enforcement about nine years. He submitted his answer soon after a Whittier police officer he knew personally was killed in the line of duty .

On the other side is a reader like Candace Hamann, a Democrat from Arizona whose dream was to work for the Environmental Protection Agency or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

That all changed when Trump took office.

“This administration has abandoned science and everything it says about climate change, but I have not,” she said.

Hamann, gave Trump an F.

