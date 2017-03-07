Trump's wiretapping suspicions find credence in conservative media

He’s at odds with the intelligence community, but that’s nothing new.



President Trump, as we know, called for an investigation into allegations his Trump Tower phones were wiretapped with authorization from former President Obama. FBI Director James B. Comey pressed the Justice Department to publicly repudiate the charge, even as Obama administration officials, including former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, flat-out denied the claims.



In Tuesday's conservative media, there are plenty who are ready to give credence to the wiretapping claims.

Five reasons why Trump’s wiretapping claims aren’t crazy (Washington Times)

So did wiretapping really occur?

This piece lays out five things the Washington Times asserts may bolster the president’s claim, which has been widely denied.

Among them: A report that wiretapping may have been used to obtain details of a phone call between Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served later as Trump's national security advisor, and the Russian ambassador.

This post cites a New York Times story , which reports that investigators had the transcript of a phone call — whose phones were tapped is not clear — between Flynn and the ambassador. Flynn resigned last month after it was revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top White House officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

This piece also questions the credibility of Clapper, who, when asked by Congress in 2013, said the National Security Agency does not "wittingly" collect random data on ordinary Americans. Later that year, the piece notes, NSA leaker Edward Snowden revealed the government was indeed engaging in mass data collection of Americans.

"The media, conveniently picking and choosing what they want to report or what leads they want to follow, reeks of media confirmation bias," the Times piece concludes.

Clinton campaign staffers now driving anti-Trump ‘Women’s March’ organization (Daily Caller)

Remember last fall when audio from 2005 leaked of Trump talking about grabbing women by their private parts?

Not surprisingly, that upset a lot of women — including many who worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Now, some are working for Women’s March, an advocacy group that supports the rights of, among others, women and immigrants.

“Six former Hillary Clinton campaign operatives are playing key roles for one the nation’s most prominent anti-Trump organizations,” notes the opening of this Daily Caller piece.

Millions of women nationwide marched in protest of Trump a day after his inauguration.

Research by the Caller reveals a half-dozen former Clinton campaign operatives are "helping guide Women’s March in its anti-Trump agenda."

"Three of the five 'strategic advisors' listed on the organization’s website are former Clinton campaign operatives,” notes the piece.

The group is also helping to organize Wednesday’s “Day Without a Woman.”

Another temper tantrum in college (Townhall)

A college campus is usually a place where free speech is cherished.

Last week, however, students at Middlebury College in Vermont launched protests — which at times turned violent — against Charles Murray, the controversial conservative writer whom many accuse of espousing racist ideas. Similar protests have taken place on campuses across the country in recent weeks as students protest conservatives thinkers.

This Townhall piece assails students for pitching so-called temper tantrums.

“If they didn't scream and yell and chant and set off fire alarms they may have had to listen to something they didn't want to hear. Oh, the horror,” Bernard Goldberg writes. “They might have actually learned something. And if something that horrible happened, they might have needed therapeutic puppies to calm them down.”



He adds, “Liberal students who demand 'safe spaces' for themselves wouldn't provide a safe space at Middlebury for Charles Murray.”