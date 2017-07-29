Trump jabs U.S. mayors, who push back, calling president 'out of touch' with cities

President Trump wants police to know that he – not mayors – has their back.

“I've met police that are great police that aren't allowed to do their job because they have a pathetic mayor or a mayor that doesn't know what's going on," Trump said Friday in a speech before police officers in Brentwood, N.Y.

The comments from Trump, who in his address highlighted crime in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, drew applause from some in attendance.

In a statement following Trump’s remarks, the United States Conference of Mayors, a bipartisan group, released a statement pushing back against the president.

“The president’s comments today prove how out of touch he is with the realities of life in American cities. Mayors’ number one priority is – and always will be – the safety and protection of their residents,” said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the group’s president. “There is no daylight between the mayors of our cities and the uniformed officers who work tirelessly to keep us safe every single day.”

During the speech Trump called on police and immigration officials to be “rough” with suspected gang members in cities nationwide.

In a recent interview with The Times, former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who recently launched a $200-million initiative to empower city governments and mayors, stressed the key to good governing is experience as a manager – something, he said, Trump was not.

Bloomberg added that the mayors are much more in tune with the needs of residents than the federal government.

“You got to remember a mayor and the local city council are much closer to the public than the governor and the state legislature, or the president and the federal legislature. So if the public is in favor of something, the local officials know it and they get held responsible,” he said.