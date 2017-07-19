Trump reverses course and tells Republican senators to stay in town to repeal and replace Obamacare

President Trump has lunch with Republican senators at the White House on Wednesday.

Just a day after saying he would "let Obamacare fail," President Trump reversed course Wednesday and told Republican senators they should stay in Washington and work through August to salvage and pass a measure to replace it.

"For seven years, you promised," Trump scolded senators as they sat down for lunch at the White House after the latest Senate healthcare bill had been largely given up for dead.

"I don’t think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan," the president said.

"And not just the repeal" of the Affordable Care Act, he added. "They need a repeal and a replace."

After the Senate Republican legislation collapsed this week, that prospect of repealing and replacing the healthcare law appeared doomed. Even though Trump repeatedly portrayed the Senate as "close" to reaching agreement, Republican senators in fact remain deeply divided over healthcare.

Conservatives want to fully end what they call Obamacare while more centrist senators want to preserve aspects of the law, including its Medicaid expansion in their states.

Republican governors are among the more powerful critics of the overhaul effort in Congress, and key senators, including GOP Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada and Rob Portman of Ohio, are not likely to part ways with governors from their own party who have been among the most vocal.

Trump used a familiar approach with senators — mixing friendly banter with pointed attacks — and referring to "their" promise to end Obamacare.

At one point, Trump singled out Heller, who was seated on the president's immediate right at the table, and is considered the most endangered Republican senator facing reelection in 2018. The president awkwardly implied Heller could lose his job over the issue.

"He wants to remain a senator doesn't he?" Trump said, prompting a weak smile from Heller.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had already announced that senators had to forfeit the first two weeks of what was to have been the traditional August recess.

Most Americans say they want Republicans and Democrats to work together to fix Obamacare, rather than repeal it. But that bipartisan approach did not appear to be on the lunch menu at the White House.

Trump repeatedly said that his predecessor, President Obama, had lied about his signature domestic initiative as he worked in 2010 for its passage. The president also dismissed congressional Democrats as uninterested in working on solutions, even though Democratic leaders have repeatedly called on Republicans to work together with them to improve the ACA, not repeal it.