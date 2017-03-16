Trump's budget tests his political coalition

President Trump's first draft budget, released Thursday, included the kind of deep cuts in discretionary spending that fiscal conservatives have long sought.

It calls for a ramp-up in defense spending in a way that traditional GOP hawks would cheer, if only they didn't want even bigger increases.

And it lays the foundation for construction of the border wall and other tougher immigration enforcement measures that are the top priority of his nationalist core of support.

In short, there was something for everyone in the coalition that Trump attracted in his campaign victory. But in combination, the final product could be tough for them to fully embrace.

When staffers at the Office of Management and Budget crafted the budget, they pored over Trump's campaign speeches and promises in an attempt to translate them into dollars and cents. Many of his pledges are reflected in the budget, but reconciling them with one another was daunting.

So while Trump's nationalist supporters may cheer tougher border enforcement, those who live in more rural and impoverished communities would have to grapple with cuts to programs like the Appalachian Regional Commission, which provides grants for education, broadband and other programs in rural communities.

The budget would also slash funding for programs to boost manufacturing and for farm subsidies that seek to boost sectors of the American economy threatened in the increasingly global economy.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget chief, emphasized that the budget is just a first step. The administration is targeting inefficient and duplicative programs, but not necessarily the goals behind those programs.

"We have to do Obamacare repeal and replace first, then tax reform second," he said Thursday. And doing so will pave the way for further investments, like infrastructure.