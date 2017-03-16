Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump proposes $1.1 trillion in spending
- No evidence has surfaced to support Trump's accusation that Obama wiretapped him, congressmen say
- Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
- 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
- Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement
- Pentagon: Sex assaults increase at military academies
Trump’s first budget offers a glimpse of the administration's ultimate vision
|Noah Bierman and Michael A. Memoli
President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, asserted a bold goal recently, sounding as if he were pitching a plot of an action thriller: “deconstruction of the administrative state.”
Thursday, as Trump released his first budget, Americans got a wider glimpse of what exactly that means.
This earliest version of Trump’s spending plan is far from final and will be short of many specifics, but it promises to lay out a vision for a stripped-down federal government that is heavy on defense and far lighter on employees assigned to protect the environment, regulate business, work with foreign governments and provide assistance on things such as housing and heating oil that many at the state and local level have long taken for granted.