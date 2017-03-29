Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump moves to undo Obama's Clean Power Plan
- The House Freedom Caucus looks to be back driving the GOP
- Who will win the emerging White House war over trade policy?
- Supreme Court reverses death sentence for Texas man with mental disability
- Rep. Adam B. Schiff says Rep. Devin Nunes can no longer chair committee investigating Trump campaign
- After initially blaming Democrats, Trump sets his sights on the GOP for the failure of healthcare bill
- Trump learns power plays don't always work in Congress
Trump's poll numbers are low. But the people who put him in office say it's not time to judge him — yet
|Noah Bierman
It’s been five months since the euphoria of a Donald Trump rally at the local arena brought optimism to this former Democratic stronghold. The snow from a long winter has begun melting into the rocky soil, and the digital sign in a torn-up parking lot blinks hopefully: “Warm days are coming.”
President Trump has yet to deliver jobs or the repeal of Obamacare. But here, in an area crucial to his unexpected election victory, many residents are more frustrated with what they see as obstruction and a rush to judgment than they are with Trump.
Give him six months to prove himself, said an information technology supervisor. Give him a year, said a service manager. Give him four years, said a retired print shop owner.
“Give the man a chance,” said Crystal Matthews, a 59-year-old hospital employee. “They’re just going to fight him tooth and nail, the whole way.”