latimes.com
Trump’s team: A network of ties to Russia
Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Trump’s team: A network of ties to Russia

Angelica Quintero

The FBI is investigating possible coordination between people associated with the Trump campaign and Russian authorities during the 2016 election. The U.S. intelligence community has said it is confident that the Russian government directed hacking operations and “intended to interfere with the U.S. election process.”

Take a look at how some high-profile people have been drawn into the investigation. See the graphic »

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
74°