- Trump threatens to fight his own party's hard-right flank in 2018 elections
- Senate Intelligence Committee vows to follow facts in Trump-Russia probe
- Judge in Hawaii extends order blocking Trump's travel ban
- Ivanka Trump gets formal position in White House
- Supreme Court rules for credit card merchants
- President Trump moves to undo Obama's Clean Power Plan
- The House Freedom Caucus looks to be back driving the GOP
Trump’s team: A network of ties to Russia
|Angelica Quintero
The FBI is investigating possible coordination between people associated with the Trump campaign and Russian authorities during the 2016 election. The U.S. intelligence community has said it is confident that the Russian government directed hacking operations and “intended to interfere with the U.S. election process.”
