Trump says he's 'working hard' to bring the Olympics to Los Angeles

The United States hasn't hosted a Summer Olympics since the Centennial games in Atlanta in 1996. Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002.

He tweeted Tuesday that he's "working hard" to bring the Summer Olympics to the city. The International Olympic Committee is choosing between Los Angeles and Paris for hosting the 2024 games.

President Trump says he is trying to land an Olympian deal for Los Angeles.

Last month, Trump met in the Oval Office with the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and "pledged his full support" for the Los Angeles bid, the White House said at the time.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Trump promised to back the city's Olympic bid when the two spoke in November following Trump's electoral college win.

It would be the third time the Summer Games were held in Los Angeles. The first L.A. Olympics was held in 1932 during the Great Depression. The 1984 Olympics in L.A. was the first modern games that didn't leave behind large public debt.

Paris is the only other city bidding to host the 2024 Games, and there is speculation that the IOC may award the Olympics to both cities, scheduling one for hosting duties in 2024 and the other in 2028.