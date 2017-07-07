Trump says it's 'an honor' to meet Putin; Russian president 'delighted'

In one of the most high-stakes meetings of his new administration, President Trump sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who U.S. intelligence agencies say personally ordered Russian spies to meddle in the 2016 election.

“We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, and for the United States and for everybody concerned. And it’s an honor to be with you," Trump said after the two men shook hands in front of reporters.

Putin said he had spoken with Trump over the phone several times, but said in-person meetings between the two leaders would be more helpful in resolving policy issues.

"If you want to have a positive outcome in bilaterals and be able to resolve most international policy issues, that will really need personal meetings," Putin said.



"I’m delighted to be able to meet you personally Mr. President. And I hope, as you have said, our meeting will yield positive result," he said.

Reporters asked Trump if he would raise Russia's interference in the election during their meeting. Trump didn't reply.