Trump spurs sharp jump in optimism of top U.S. CEOs, survey finds

Jamie Dimon, left, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and President Trump appear before a White House forum on Feb. 3.

The nation’s top chief executives like what they’re seeing and hearing from President Trump and his fellow Republicans, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Business Roundtable.

The economic expectations of the heads of the nation’s largest companies jumped in the first quarter by the most in more than seven years amid optimism about corporate tax cuts, reduced regulations and a boost in infrastructure spending promised by Trump and congressional leaders, the trade group found.

“I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to enact a meaningful pro-growth agenda that will benefit all Americans,” said Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and this year’s chairman of the Business Roundtable.

“As these results confirm, business confidence and optimism have increased dramatically,” he said.