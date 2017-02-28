Trump talks about violence in Chicago -- but doesn't repeat promise to 'send in the feds'

A few days after he entered the White House, President Trump threatened to “send in the feds” to Chicago to quell rising violence there.

The city came up again Tuesday in his speech before both houses of Congress.

“In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone –- and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher,” he said. “This is not acceptable in our society. Every American child should be able to grow up in a safe community, to attend a great school, and to have access to a high-paying job.”

He didn't mention sending in the feds. But can a president even do that?