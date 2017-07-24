Trump takes aim at Senate Republicans on healthcare

President Trump made a late-hour attempt to pressure Republican senators to act this week to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

"For Senate Republicans, this is the time to keep their promise. So many times they said, 'repeal and replace,'" Trump said at a White House event carried live on cable television news channels, with people he said were "victims of Obamacare" arrayed behind him.

It was an unusual pitch, as a sitting president used the presidential bully pulpit to take his own party to task, at one point in mocking tones.



Republican Senate leaders are pressing party colleagues to vote on Tuesday to allow debate on the House-passed healthcare measure, so they can then amend it with a different Senate version. They need at least 50 of the 52 Republican senators to consider the bill, a hurdle made more difficult with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

"Any senator that votes against starting debate is saying they are fine with the Obamacare nightmare, which is what it is," Trump said.

The president stood in front of families he said had been hurt by increased premiums under the Affordable Care Act and by insurance companies withdrawing from state healthcare exchanges, and he condemned the existing program at length. But he made little affirmative case for a Republican alternative.

Trump said Democrats have provided "zero help" to come up with a solution to problems in the exchanges.

He called Democrats "obstructionists" but also focused his fire on Republicans. "There's been more than enough talk and no action. Now is the time for action," he said.