Trump takes to Twitter to blame GOP hardliners over healthcare failure

President Trump on Sunday blamed fellow Republicans and two influential conservative advocacy groups for last week’s failure of the GOP healthcare plan.

The president had said on Friday that it was the fault of Democrats that House Speaker Paul D. Ryan pulled the measure from consideration rather than putting it forth for a floor showdown that the GOP leadership would have lost.

In a Sunday morning tweet, the president appeared to shift culpability to the House Freedom Caucus, a conservative group of GOP lawmakers who were key to depriving Trump and his camp of the votes needed for passage.

“Democrats are smiling” over the bill’s failure, Trump declared on Twitter. The Freedom Caucus, he said, had “saved" President Obama’s Affordable Care Act with the help of Heritage Action and the Club for Growth, two organizations that had opposed the GOP measure.

The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), declined to engage in any sparring with the White House, instead predicting that a Trump-led Republican effort to overhaul Obama’s signature healthcare legislation eventually would move ahead.

“At the end of the day, the most valuable player will be President Trump,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Meadows also insisted there had been “no conversation” about any attempt to force out Ryan, who is being blamed for failing to marshal sufficient support for the measure he had spearheaded.

Trump so far has refrained from public criticism of the speaker, but — again on Twitter — he specifically urged followers to watch a Fox News segment on Saturday night, featuring commentator Jeanine Pirro excoriating Ryan and calling for him to be ousted.

That gave rise to speculation that Trump would seek to force the speaker to take the fall for the debacle.