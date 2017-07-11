Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Trump to nominate investment fund manager Randal Quarles to key Federal Reserve post

Randal Quarles, left, visits Lima, Peru, in 2004 as the U.S. Treasury's assistant secretary for international affairs. (Jaime Razur / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump made the first move Monday night to put his stamp on the Federal Reserve, announcing he intended to nominate investment-fund manager Randal Quarles to a key post overseeing the central bank’s regulatory efforts, the White House said.

The nomination, if confirmed by the Senate, would fill one of three vacancies on the Fed’s seven-member board of governors with a veteran of Washington and Wall Street who is expected to be friendlier toward the banking industry than recent Democratic appointees.

Quarles could become a key ally for the Trump administration and congressional Republicans as they seek to roll back some of the stricter regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis.

Quarles’ nomination had been rumored for weeks. He is a founder and managing director of the Cynosure Group, a private investment firm in Salt Lake City. Before that, he was a partner at the Carlyle Group, a high-profile private equity firm.

