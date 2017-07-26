Trump bars transgender people from serving 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

Jennifer Long -- Edward Long at the time -- is shown in Iraq in 2008. After her deployment there, Long, who by then had served 22 years in the military, began taking hormones, with plans to leave the

President Trump announced that he has decided to bar transgender individuals from serving “in any capacity” in the U.S. armed forces, a policy that could affect more than 6,000 Americans now in uniform and other hoping to serve.

In a decision he announced on Twitter, Trump said the military would not “allow or accept” transgender service members, reversing a policy begun by the Obama administration last year.

In a series of tweets, the president said he had consulted with "my Generals and military experts” in deciding to reverse the policy.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," he wrote.

A study commissioned by the Pentagon last year found the expected medical costs to be negligible.

Last July, the Pentagon lifted a long-standing ban against transgender men and women serving openly in the military, removing one of its last discriminatory hurdles and placing gender identity on par discrimination based on race, religion, color, sex and sexual orientation.

The policy part of the Obama administration’s “Force of the Future” initiative which aimed to make the straight-laced, male-dominated U.S. military more inclusive. In 2015, the administration opened all combat positions to women and in 2016 appointed the first openly gay Secretary of the Army, Eric K. Fanning.

The Obama plan allowed transgender service members currently on duty to immediately serve openly. Armed services had to come up with medical and training plans and until July 1, 2017, for full implementation. The Trump administration initially pushed that date back, and now has reversed the policy.

The Pentagon says it does not know how many transgender people serve in uniform because until last year, they faced discharge if they revealed their identities.

A 2016 study by Rand Corp., the Santa Monica-based think tank, estmated as many as 6,630 transgender individuals then in the active service military. The total force is about 1.3 million.

The Rand study, commissioned by the Pentagon, estimated that between 30 and 140 new hormone treatments a year could be initiated by transgender service members under the Obama-era opening. It also predicted 25 to 130 gender transition-related surgeries a year among active service members.

As a result, it said, military healthcare costs could increase by $2.4 million to $8.4 million -- a marginal 0.13% increase in current medical spending.

Gender reassignment surgery and other treatment deemed medically necessary by a physician was to be covered under the policy.

Prior to the Obama rule, the Pentagon banned transgender troops from openly serving. If they revealed their transgender identity, they could be kicked out or denied reenlistment.

In the most famous case, Chelsea Manning had treatment while in a military prison after she was convicted of leaking classified material to Wikileaks while serving in Iraq. She was pardoned by Obama just before he left office and was recently released from prison.