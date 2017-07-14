Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- From Paris, Trump tweets that Senate GOP "must" pass healthcare bill, but it's in peril
- Trump wrongly says Russian lawyer got into the U.S. thanks to Obama's attorney general
- There is no need for a full wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Trump says
- Ex-CEO Tillerson vents frustration, says Trump government "not a highly disciplined organization"
- Trump lawyer tells critic to "watch your back," later says he acted inappropriately
Trump tweets at Senate Republicans to pass Obamacare overhaul, but vote remains in doubt
|Lisa Mascaro