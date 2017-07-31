BREAKING NEWS
latimes.com
Anthony Scaramucci is out as communications director
Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

U.S. hits Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with sanctions

Associated Press
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrates the results of Sunday's election in Caracas. (Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrates the results of Sunday's election in Caracas. (Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has hit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with financial sanctions. 

The move comes after Venezuela held a weekend election that will give Maduro's ruling party virtually unlimited power in the South American country. 

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the sanctions against Maduro in a brief statement on Monday, a day after the Venezuelan vote to elect a constituent assembly that will rewrite the constitution. A longer explanation from the White House was also expected. 

The administration imposed sanctions on more than a dozen senior current and former Venezuelan officials last week, warning the socialist government that new penalties would come if Maduro went ahead with Sunday's election for the assembly. 
 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
88°