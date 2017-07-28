Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Annapolis, Md.

Rep. John Delaney of Maryland to run for president

Rep. John Delaney of Maryland says he's running for president, instead of governor or reelection, in 2018.

Delaney, a Democrat, announced his plans in a statement Friday.

The politically moderate banking entrepreneur is in his third term in Maryland's 6th Congressional District, which includes western Maryland and a large section of Montgomery County, the state's largest county.

The 54-year-old is worth roughly $90 million and is one of the House's wealthiest members. He spent about $2 million to help finance his first House race in 2012.

His consideration of a possible Maryland gubernatorial bid months ago quickly drew interest in his House seat. Several candidates already have expressed interest in running for the seat.

