U.S. to recommend approval of Keystone XL pipeline, AP sources say
|Associated Press
Senior U.S. officials say the State Department will recommend approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the White House to formally approve it.
Two officials told the Associated Press that Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon would issue the recommendation Friday. A 60-day deadline to complete a Trump administration review is set to expire next Monday.
The pipeline requires a presidential permit. The officials say the White House would announce the permit's issuance after the State Department makes its recommendation. The officials weren't authorized to comment publicly ahead of the announcement and requested anonymity, the AP said.
Shannon is making the recommendation because Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recused himself from the matter. Tillerson is the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil.
The Obama administration had rejected the pipeline.