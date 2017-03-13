Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
USC professor named first African American president of a Fed regional bank
|Jim Puzzanghera
USC professor Raphael Bostic on Monday was named president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, becoming the first African American to lead one of the Fed’s 12 regional banks.
The choice of Bostic, director of the Bedrosian Center on Governance at USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy, comes after members of Congress and advocacy groups have sharply criticized the central bank for a lack of diversity.
They had pushed for a diverse choice to head the Atlanta region, in part because it has a large African American population.