Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump to give green light to Keystone pipeline project
- House GOP leaders postponed a vote on their health plan until Friday
- White House acknowledges it doesn't yet have the votes to pass healthcare bill
- Claims of surveillance of Trump transition team raises far-reaching questions
- Senate Democrats plan filibuster to try to block Gorsuch nomination to the Supreme Court
- Obama defends Affordable Care Act as Republicans try to repeal it
- The Trump transition team's communications were swept up in U.S. spying, lawmaker says
Virginia federal judge rules in favor of Trump's travel ban
|Jaweed Kaleem
Unlike two other federal judges before him, a judge in Virginia on Friday ruled in favor of President Trump's travel ban in a case brought by Muslims who said the president's order illegally discriminated against their religion by restricting travel from six majority-Muslim countries.
U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga of the Eastern District Court of Virginia in Alexandria wrote that the plaintiffs, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and other Muslim community leaders from across the country, probably would not to prevail in their suit.
Trenga said the travel ban likely "falls within the bounds" of Trump's authority as president, and he rejected a request to halt the travel ban.
Trenga's ruling doesn't have an immediate effect on the ban, which was put on hold by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland last week. But it gives ammunition to government lawyers arguing for the ban across several U.S. courts where cases against it are pending.