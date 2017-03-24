Virginia federal judge rules in favor of Trump's travel ban

Unlike two other federal judges before him, a judge in Virginia on Friday ruled in favor of President Trump's travel ban in a case brought by Muslims who said the president's order illegally discriminated against their religion by restricting travel from six majority-Muslim countries.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga of the Eastern District Court of Virginia in Alexandria wrote that the plaintiffs, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and other Muslim community leaders from across the country, probably would not to prevail in their suit.

Trenga said the travel ban likely "falls within the bounds" of Trump's authority as president, and he rejected a request to halt the travel ban.

Trenga's ruling doesn't have an immediate effect on the ban, which was put on hold by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland last week. But it gives ammunition to government lawyers arguing for the ban across several U.S. courts where cases against it are pending.