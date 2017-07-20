Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Grandparents are exempt from President Trump's travel ban but refugees aren't, Supreme Court says
- Trump shifts again, tells senators to stay in town to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act
- Trump and Putin held a second, undisclosed talk in Germany
- House approves measure to delay Obama-era smog reductions
- California businessman took part in Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
- White House imposes fresh sanctions on Iran but stays in nuclear deal