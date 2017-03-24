Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump to give green light to Keystone pipeline project
- House GOP leaders postponed a vote on their health plan until Friday
- White House acknowledges it doesn't yet have the votes to pass healthcare bill
- Claims of surveillance of Trump transition team raises far-reaching questions
- Senate Democrats plan filibuster to try to block Gorsuch nomination to the Supreme Court
- Obama defends Affordable Care Act as Republicans try to repeal it
- The Trump transition team's communications were swept up in U.S. spying, lawmaker says
What we learned about Neil Gorsuch during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing
|David Savage
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominees act out a peculiar Washington ritual in which inquisitive senators gather before TV cameras to hear an aspiring justice politely refuse to answer their questions on all the pressing legal issues of the day.
To no one’s surprise, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee, portrayed himself as an earnest, idealistic jurist who did not want to “tip his hand” by voicing his views. Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. followed the same script on their way to confirmation, as does virtually every nominee.
But three days of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed some of Gorsuch’s thinking and gave hints as to what kind of justice he could be.
Gorsuch, 49, appears to be a strict “textualist” who believes in following the exact words of a law, even if doing so leads to a seemingly unfair or undesired result.
But he may not be as much of a true “originalist” as the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who advocated following the meaning of the Constitution as it was understood at the time it was written.