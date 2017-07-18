The effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act appears doomed – for now.

On Tuesday, as Senate Republicans failed to agree on a measure to overhaul Obamacare, some on the right were questioning why the party is struggling to find common ground. Here are some headlines:

The party of bad faith? (National Review)

In this piece, Rich Lowry writes about the current woes of Republicans.

“If the Republican attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare ultimately fails, it will be a lesson in the wages of political bad faith,” Lowry writes. “The bill has plenty of obstacles, including the sheer inertia of the Obamacare status quo and the fact that no one has made the public case for the Republican legislation. But the effort also suffers from a mismatch between the longtime public posture of Republicans (Obamacare must and will be fully repealed) and their private misgivings (do we really have to do this, even partially?).”

Do Republicans retain any credibility if they fail to repeal Obamacare? (American Spectator)

For the past seven years, Congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal Obamacare. It’s been touted in the corridors of Capitol Hill, at campaign rallies and in television advertisements.

Even so, Republicans have struggled to pass a plan.

“If it’s not one thing causing GOP senators and governors to equivocate on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, it’s something else: Medicaid expansion vs. Medicaid contraction; cheaper vs. costlier insurance policies; eligibility for coverage of pre-existing conditions; contraception coverage,” writes William Murchison.

Painful question: 'Why Republican health reform?' (Daily Caller)

The choices for Republicans when it comes to repeal are limited.

In this piece, Michael Cronin offers a handful of options for Republicans when it comes to Obamacare.

“Republicans have three choices: They can postpone or proceed divided to a vote, effectively defeating their own legislation and regroup. Second, they could pass a straight repeal and resign themselves to making bipartisan magic with the Democrats,” he writes. “The third course is the most tempting. Negotiate a Republican-only compromise to get to 50 votes and declare victory. But three months out, it will be painfully clear; while the sign above the bar reads Obamacare, the Republicans own it now.”