White House attacks Democrats' plan to filibuster Supreme Court pick

Responding to Democrats' threat to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer attacked the move as partisan and predicted it would backfire.

"We find [Senate Minority Leader Charles] Schumer's announcement truly disappointing because it breaks with the tradition of how the Senate has handled Supreme Court confirmation votes in modern times and represents the type of partisanship that Americans have grown tired of," Spicer said.

Schumer, the New York senator, said Democrats would demand that Gorsuch receive at least 60 votes before his nomination comes to a full floor vote.

Republicans only have 52 seats in the Senate and so far no Democrats have announced they plan to vote for President Trump's nominee. But Republicans have threatened to use their majority to simply change the rules to lower the minimum threshold to 51 votes should Democrats filibuster.

Spicer noted that Supreme Court nominees have rarely been subjected to filibusters.

"We call on Sen. Schumer and the Democrats to abandon this attempt to block Judge Gorsuch from receiving a fair up-or-down vote that he and the American people have voted for," Spicer said.