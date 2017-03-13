White House 'strenuously' disagrees with report showing millions would lose coverage under GOP health plan

The White House said it "strenuously" disagreed with a nonpartisan government analysis showing 14 million people would lose healthcare coverage by 2018 under a GOP health plan, striking a different tone from House Speaker Paul Ryan's response to the report.

“It’s just not believable," Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Monday outside the White House, standing by Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director.

“We believe our plan will cover more individuals at a lower cost,” Price added.

The Congressional Budget Office released the report Monday afternoon showing the numbers of Americans without health insurance under the plan would rise by 14 million next year and increase by 24 million by 2026. The plan would reduce the deficit by $337 billion over the next decade, according to the analysis.

The report is expected to have a major impact on the debate over the bill on Capitol Hill.

The Trump administration has been laying the groundwork for disputing the CBO report for days, pointing to past predictions for coverage under Obamacare that turned out wrong to make the case that the office, which Trump has cited in the past, is unreliable.

But Ryan sounded a different message after Monday's report was released, pointing to aspects that he liked.

The report "confirms that the American Health Care Act will lower premiums and improve access to quality, affordable care," he said in a statement. "CBO also finds that this legislation will provide massive tax relief, dramatically reduce the deficit and make the most fundamental entitlement reform in more than a generation."

Price said the report's conclusions that millions of Americans would lose healthcare ignore other aspects of the GOP plan that would depend on administrative actions and measures they are planning to introduce in Congress.