White House sounds resigned to defeat of GOP healthcare reform plan

Hours before President Trump faced his first big legislative test, the White House sounded resigned to the possibility that a GOP plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act could be defeated.

"At the end of the day, this isn't a dictatorship and we've got to expect members to vote the way they will vote," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"There is no question that the president and his team have left everything on the field," Spicer told reporters in the West Wing. "At some point you can only do so much."

The president asked House Speaker Paul D. Ryan to meet him at the White House and the two discussed where the vote count stands.

"We've seen the whip count. We know where the vote count stands. We don't need a live vote to tell us where the votes are," Spicer said.

While the White House was not giving up hope that the bill could pass, Spicer's comments hinted that it didn't look good.

He said the president doesn't want to drag out discussions on the healthcare bill because he wants to move on to other issues such as tax reform, immigration and funding the border wall.

Several high-profile Republicans, including House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, signaled they would vote against the measure, fueling growing doubts about whether it will win enough votes to pass.

Trump surrogate Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) said he "can't guarantee" the GOP bill has the votes. He said he was "very disappointed" in party members who were not on board.