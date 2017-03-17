Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump proposes a $1.1-trillion spending plan
- No evidence has surfaced to support Trump's accusation that former President Obama wiretapped him, senators say
- Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
- 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
- Trump voters would be among the biggest losers under the GOP's Obamacare replacement
- Sex assaults increase at the nation's military academies
Why Trump's budget proposal may not be a blueprint for economic growth
|Don Lee
For all of President Trump's promises to strengthen America's economy, his first proposed budget would make significant cuts for research and development that analysts say in the long run most likely would hurt U.S. competitiveness and slow economic growth.
While Trump's 2018 budget blueprint released Thursday would sharply boost federal defense spending by $54 billion, that would be offset by slashing funding for the National Institutes of Health — a center of world-class medical research — and education and science programs at the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations.
The budget proposes to streamline functions, eliminate ineffective programs and shift the financial burden to states and the private sector. But analysts say that shrinking federal support for things like basic research is unlikely to be made up by others, and could in fact further reduce the nation's research and development spending because universities and private companies often rely on and build upon the groundwork made by government scientists.