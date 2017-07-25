With Sessions' job security uncertain, some conservatives question Trump's criticism

He was among President Trump’s earliest supporters, but now it appears U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions is headed for the exit.

In recent days, Trump has criticized Sessions on Twitter and during interviews for recusing himself from any investigation into possible collusion last year between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

While Trump throws jabs at Sessions, not everyone in conservative media is on board. Here are some story lines:

Is Trump eyeing Rudy to replace “beleaguered AG” Sessions? (Rush Limbaugh)

Sessions, then a U.S. senator from Alabama, was the first sitting member of Congress to endorse Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh homes in on this loyalty and expresses some reservations about Trump’s anger with Sessions.

“Sessions is a by-the-book attorney general, a by-the-book legal mind. That’s, I think, one of the bones of contention here, because it is arguable that he didn’t need to recuse himself,” Limbaugh said on his radio show.

Limbaugh added it’s “a little bit discomforting, unseemly for Trump to go after such a loyal supporter this way.”

Some reports, which Limbaugh notes, have pegged former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani as a possible successor to Sessions.

Trump has himself, not Sessions, to blame for the limitless special prosecutor investigation (National Review)

In this piece, Andrew C. McCarthy writes that Trump must blame himself for his woes with the Russia investigation — not Sessions.

“President Trump accomplished only one thing by railing at Atty. Gen. Sessions: He added to the growing disinclination of quality people to work in his administration,” he writes. “No one with self-respect wants to work in a place where the boss not only won’t back you up when the going gets tough, but will turn on you with a vengeance — especially when there’s a need to divert attention from his own shortcomings.”

Jeff Sessions is indeed on the way out (American Spectator)

The public criticism from Trump has baffled many conservatives.

Arnold Steinberg writes that Sessions deserves more respect.

"I myself have had occasion to relieve people of their responsibilities, that is, to fire them. But I would treat those people with respect and courtesy and surely not criticize them in semi-public or, worse, in a public situation,” Steinberg writes.

He adds: “The fact that Jeff Sessions was the first major political figure to endorse Donald Trump early in the primary season entitled (and entitles) him, at the least, to respectful consideration and professional courtesy by the administration.”

