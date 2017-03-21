Schiff, a former U.S. prosecutor, relies on old skills to lay out Trump's links to Russia

Like a prosecutor outlining his case to a jury, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) methodically laid out the many connections between President Trump’s current and former aides and Russian authorities at a nationally televised hearing on Monday.

It wasn't just coincidence. Schiff was a prosecutor for six years in the Los Angeles branch of the U.S. Attorney's Office before he was elected to the California State Senate in 1996. He has served in Congress since 2001.

Schiff is the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, and he used that position to deliver an impassioned opening statement that went on for nearly 10 minutes.

In it, Schiff described how former Trump advisor Roger Stone had accurately predicted that hacked emails damaging to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would be released last summer, shortly before they were posted online.

Schiff recounted how Trump campaign aides had removed proposed wording from the Republican Party platform that called for the U.S. to arm Ukraine against pro-Russian separatists.

He also cited the multiple conversations and meetings between Trump's aides and Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, before and after last November’s election.

Schiff conceded that he has no proof that these and other ties between Russian officials and Trump, members of his family and a slew of top aides amounted to more than “an entirely unhappy coincidence.”

“But it is also possible, maybe more than possible, that they are not coincidental, not disconnected and not unrelated, and that the Russians used the same techniques to corrupt U.S. persons that they have employed in Europe and elsewhere," Schiff said. "We simply don’t know, not yet, and we owe it to the country to find out.”

He urged FBI Director James B. Comey to keep investigating, adding that the House Intelligence Committee would do the same.