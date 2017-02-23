There’s nothing especially magic about living well: The steps we need to take are logical and pretty well-known. But that doesn’t mean a health overhaul comes easy. Too often, despite our best intentions, the pounds pile on. Muscles turn to Jell-O. Stress rules the roost, and sleep is a fitful exercise in tossing and turning and checking the smartphone at 3 a.m.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The difference between failure and success boils down to approach and mindset, to selecting the right habits to tweak and -- crucially -- using the latest science to kick out bad habits and forge better, long-lasting new ones.
Most important of all: This isn’t a temporary fix. It’s a new -- and far more rewarding -- way of living. Read on if you're ready to get started.
Feeling stressed? Try these proven methods for chilling out
Your boss is yelling at you. Your credit card was just stolen. You’re running late, and you can’t find your car keys.
Stress happens.
And when it does, it triggers the body’s “fight or flight” response. Powerful hormones — such as adrenaline and cortisol — course through your bloodstream. They make your heart pound and your breathing go into overdrive.
This response evolved millenniums ago when the stresses people faced often involved threats to their physical well-being and required literal fight-or-flight decisions: Do battle with a saber-tooth cat or run like mad?
These days, many stresses are chronic, involving long-term problems such as unfulfilling work, a shrinking bank account or an aging loved one. As you stew, your body releases those same powerful hormones. This, experts say, makes chronic stress more than mentally unpleasant — it makes it a health concern.
Chronic stress correlates with many physical ailments, from colds to cancer, said Dr. Emanuel Maidenberg , a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA. “It’s thought to reduce the effectiveness of your immune system, so you’re more likely to become ill in whatever area you’re vulnerable,” he said.
You can learn to manage stress. You can develop a set of tools for bringing the level down. That can’t happen overnight though. You have to practice.
It also increases inflammation in the body, said Dr. Helen Lavretsky , a geriatric psychiatrist at UCLA, and can lead to cognitive and memory problems, as well as insomnia, anxiety and depression.
So, what to do?
Brain science offers some clues. Dr. Bruce Rabin , medical director of the Healthy Lifestyle Program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, noted that increased oxygen flow to the brain calms down regions that tend to get activated by stress and cause those stress-hormone levels to rise. This suggests that you can reduce the effects of stress by increasing your intake of oxygen, he said.
One good way to do that, of course, is by exercising. Less obvious, perhaps, but also proved: You take in more oxygen when you laugh.
Meditation and yoga are also useful for some people, Lavretsky said, while music and dance can help others.
Don’t expect instant results.
“You can learn to manage stress,” Maidenberg said. “You can develop a set of tools for bringing the level down. That can’t happen overnight though. You have to practice.”