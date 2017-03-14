Dying patients want easier access to experimental drugs. Here's why experts say that's bad medicine

Former firefighter Mike DeBartoli is a man desperate to rescue himself. He suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the degenerative nerve disorder better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which usually kills within five years. He has already spent one year in a clinical trial, taking four pills a day that may have been a placebo. It didn’t help.

DeBartoli walks with difficulty and falls frequently. He’s losing his ability to breathe on his own. Now the 55-year-old from Tracy, Calif., has pinned his hopes on an experimental drug made by Genentech.

To get his hands on GDC-0134, as the compound is known, DeBartoli doesn’t want the help of the Food and Drug Administration. And under California’s new “Right to Try” law, he no longer needs it.

The law, which took effect Jan. 1, allows patients to use medications while they are still being tested. With the backing of two physicians, a patient thought to have less than a year to live can appeal directly to a pharmaceutical company to gain access to its drug.

Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon, who sponsored the measure, said it had bipartisan backing because the FDA’s program “was cumbersome, and you had a lot of paperwork to fill out. It really wasn’t respectful of the time that a lot of patients had.”

California Assembly Majority Leader Ian C. Calderon Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times California Assembly Majority Leader Ian C. Calderon California Assembly Majority Leader Ian C. Calderon (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

It really wasn't respectful of the time that a lot of patients had. — California Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon on the FDA's compassionate-use program

At a time when agreement on any subject seems impossible, the right-to-try initiative is a rarity. The brainchild of the libertarian Goldwater Institute, it has been adopted in 33 states with support from across the political spectrum. It is on the docket in the 17 remaining states, where it’s routinely endorsed across party lines.

The measure’s newest fan is President Trump, who said the FDA’s caution in granting dying patients access to some medications has “always disturbed” him.

But for all its populist appeal, the push for right-to-try laws has raised the ire of ethicists, drug-safety experts and a former FDA commissioner. They say the laws do virtually nothing to expand patients’ access to effective drugs while unfairly casting the FDA as the villain.

The passage of state measures “creates chaos” and undermines a more thoughtful federal program that balances patients’ need for options, drug companies’ desire to protect their investments, and the government’s duty to evaluate drug safety and effectiveness, said Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach, who led the FDA from 2006 to 2009. The agency’s “compassionate use” program could be improved, he said. But the right-to-try laws don’t do that.

A federal measure could also pave the way for controversial FDA reforms to speed drug approvals by relaxing some requirements. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s nominee to lead the agency, has said he would favor a faster vetting process.

“We’re going to be changing a lot of the rules,” Trump told drug makers who visited the White House.

Under the right-to-try measures, a dying patient can seek access to an experimental drug if it is an active candidate for FDA approval and has successfully passed a “Phase 1” clinical trial to explore its safety, at various doses, in healthy human volunteers.

That standard falls well short of proof that a drug will work, or that it won’t have side effects that could harm a patient or increase the discomfort of his or her final days.

Drugmakers are under no obligation to provide experimental medication.

You gotta try something. — Mike DeBartoli, who hopes California's new "Right to Try" law will help him get access to a life-saving medicine.

Mike DeBartoli has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. David Butow / For the Times Mike DeBartoli has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Mike DeBartoli has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. (David Butow / For the Times)

Right-to-try laws offer patients an alternative to the compassionate use, or “expanded access,” program the FDA has had in place for more than two decades. As many as 1,821 applications are filed each year, and roughly 99% of them are approved, according to the agency.

Emergency requests “are usually granted immediately over the phone, and non-emergencies are processed in a median of four days,” Dr. Peter Lurie, associate FDA commissioner, told a Senate committee in September. The application process was streamlined in June, reducing the required documentation from eight attachments to one, which can be completed in 45 minutes, he said.

But right-to-try supporters complain the process takes too long and is too restrictive. More broadly, they say, people should not need to petition a government agency in the first place.

When a patient is fighting for his or her life, “you shouldn’t have to fight your government too,” said Starlee Coleman, who drafted the model right-to-try legislation for states.

“This is the most fundamental liberty we have: the right to save your own life,” she added.

Vice President Mike Pence, who signed a right-to-try bill when he was governor of Indiana, recently told supporters he expected to have a federal measure on Trump’s desk soon.

That bill, as currently written, differs from the FDA program in important ways.

Among them: It forbids the FDA from considering the experiences of right-to-try patients when deciding whether to approve experimental drugs. Currently, the agency can halt ongoing clinical trials or delay approval of a drug if a drug hastens a patient’s death or causes serious side effects.

That requirement makes it all but impossible for drug makers to grant requests from patients such as DeBartoli, Coleman said. The predictable death of a compassionate-use patient would jeopardize a company’s multimillion-dollar investment, she explained.

Lurie disputed this. When deaths occur, the FDA takes a patient’s dire state into account, he said.

In more than 11,000 compassionate-use cases over the past decade, patient deaths have halted a drug’s progress through the approval process only twice, he said. Both times the medications got back on track after a brief delay.

NYU bioethicist Arthur Caplan Jeff Fusco / WireImage NYU bioethicist Arthur Caplan NYU bioethicist Arthur Caplan (Jeff Fusco / WireImage)

If you close the FDA's expanded access program, the idea that desperate people might be getting drugs the next morning — it's just not true. — NYU bioethicist Arthur Caplan

The real reason companies aren’t eager to provide experimental drugs is that they “don’t want to get involved,” said New York University bioethicist Arthur Caplan. That problem won’t be fixed by right-to-try laws, he added.

Pharmaceutical companies are set up to get their products through the FDA’s rigorous approval process, not to get drugs to patients ahead of FDA approval, Caplan said. Many wouldn’t know what dose to recommend, let alone how they’d distribute them or how much they should charge. And for unscrupulous companies that have gotten a drug through an early trial, the measures’ “completely vague” language on what drugmakers can charge provides an opening to fleece desperate patients, he added.

Moreover, most companies have limited quantities of these drugs on hand and no policies in place to allocate them among all who want them, Caplan said.

Finally, he added, when a patient dies or suffers adverse effects from an experimental medication, companies are much less afraid of the FDA finding out than they are of investors getting wind of the setback.