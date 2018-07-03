HPV test is better than Pap smear at detecting precancerous cervical changes, study says

The National Cancer Institute's Mark Schiffman, who has done extensive research on HPV, said the study confirmed that it's important to move from the Pap smear to HPV alone. "This has been building for decades," he said, adding that the Pap smear is "crude and inaccurate" while the HPV test is much more precise, operates on the molecular level, and can provide information on the specific type of HPV that is causing the problem. The Pap smear only worked, he said, because women were tested often and cervical cancer grows slowly.