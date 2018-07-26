Precision medicine offers a glimmer of hope for Alzheimer's disease

In precision medicine, sometimes called personalized medicine, researchers work to identify the genetic factors that drive or contribute to a disease and build medicine that targets the downstream effects of those miscreant genes. Then, they use genomic sequencing technologies to identify just those patients who bear the distinctive genetic signatures their drug works on. More often than not, these drugs are costly, and they don’t work on everyone. But when the right patients get the right medicine at the right time, treatments will be more effective and have fewer side effects.