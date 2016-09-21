How scientists virtually unwrapped an ancient, burned scroll and read the words inside

Sometimes science seems like science, and sometimes it seems like magic.

This week, computer scientists at the University of Kentucky, Lexington described how they virtually unfurled a charred and crushed biblical scroll dating back nearly 2000 years.

Thanks to their work, scholars are now able to read the words embedded in this ancient text for the first time in a millennium.

This is especially amazing because to the untrained eye the still-intact, rolled-up parchment looks like a small piece of burnt charcoal.

The charred scroll from En-Gedi. Leon Levy Dead Sea Scrolls Digital Library, IAA / S. Halevi The charred scroll from En-Gedi. The charred scroll from En-Gedi. (Leon Levy Dead Sea Scrolls Digital Library, IAA / S. Halevi)

It is also so fragile that it disintegrates every time it’s touched.

“The discovery of the text in the En-Gedi scroll absolutely astonished us,” said Pnina Shor, head of the Dead Sea Scrolls Project at the Israel Antiquities Authority, which keeps the scroll in its archives. “We never dreamt we could bring it back to life.”

The damaged parchment was discovered more than 40 years ago in the ancient village of En-Gedi on the western shore of the Dead Sea. The text itself was found in the remains of a Holy Ark in a synagogue that experienced a fire in the 6th century CE.

Because the scroll was so delicate, archaeologists were too scared to analyze it.

“Physical intervention was unthinkable,” the researchers wrote in a paper published Wednesday in Science Advances. “Like many badly damaged materials in archives around the world, the En-Gedi scroll was shelved, leaving its potentially valuable contents hidden and effectively locked away by its own damaged condition.”

The charred scroll from En-Gedi with its facsimile, which was 3-D-printed from the micro-CT scan that led to the discovery of the biblical text inside. B. Seales The charred scroll from En-Gedi with its facsimile, which was 3-D-printed from the micro-CT scan that led to the discovery of the biblical text inside. The charred scroll from En-Gedi with its facsimile, which was 3-D-printed from the micro-CT scan that led to the discovery of the biblical text inside. (B. Seales)

The study was led by Brent Seales, a professor and chairman of the department of computer science at the University of Kentucky who has been working with technology and damaged materials for two decades.

He and his colleagues never actually saw the physical parchment itself. Instead, their work was based off a micro-CT scan that Shor and her team had made of the scroll years before.

After receiving the scan, the Kentucky group devised a multi-step system that allowed them to take a digital representation of a rolled-up object and produce a flattened-out picture of what’s written on the layers inside. They called it virtual unwrapping.

The process starts with a scan that reveals the internal structure and contents of an object, like the one the Israel Antiquities Authority made when it decided, on its own, to make the micro-CT scan.

Next, the researchers used an algorithm to help identify the different layers in the scan, a step they called segmentation. In the case of the En-Gedi scroll, this was especially tricky because it had been burned and crushed, making it almost impossible in some areas to tell one layer from another. Part of the solution to this problem was to look at small segments of the scroll at a time, the authors said.

Once the individual layers of the scroll had been identified and modeled, the team began their search for readable print on those layers, a process they dubbed texturing. In a CT scan, more dense areas appear brighter. By looking at these bright regions of dense material and darker areas of less dense material on each layer in their scan, the researchers were able to determine where the ink had been placed on each layer of the scroll.

But they weren’t done yet. Although they now had a digital model with text, their virtual scroll was still in a rolled-up position, making it difficult to read the words. This led them to invent a flattening process that is similar to the physical act of unwrapping a scroll. And because all this work was done on small sections of the rolled-up parchment, the final step was to merge these flattened pieces together.

In the end, Seales and his team revealed that this hunk of burnt animal skin contained a text on five complete wraps of the animal skin scroll, and thanks to their computational wizardry, it was readable.

Scientists explain how they read an ancient scroll without opening it This video details the virtual unwrapping pipeline as applied to the En-Gedi scroll. (Seth Parker / University of Kentucky) This video details the virtual unwrapping pipeline as applied to the En-Gedi scroll. (Seth Parker / University of Kentucky) See more videos

“When he finally sent it to us, we almost dropped off our chairs,” Shor said. “The scan we sent him looked like charcoal. When this came back as a written piece of flattened material that looked like a poem, you can’t imagine the joy in the lab. It was unbelievable.”

The digital reconstruction was so successful that biblical scholars were able to confirm that the scroll contained the Book of Leviticus, making it the earliest copy of one of the five books of Moses to be discovered in a Holy Ark.

Michael Segal, a professor of biblical studies at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, who is analyzing the virtually unfurled scroll, said it offers important evidence of the state of biblical texts between the time of the Dead Sea Scrolls and those discovered several centuries later.

In particular, he said he was struck that the passages revealed in the En-Gedi scroll are identical in all of their details to the Masoretic Text, which is still the authoritative Jewish text used today.

Since carbon dating and other archaeological evidence date the scrolls to the 3rd or 4th centuries CE, this analysis suggests that in almost 2,000 years, this text has not changed.

The authors note that they are not the first to peer into the interior of a burnt scroll. In 2015, Italian scientists were able to reveal a few words and letters embedded in a charred scroll that survived the catastrophic eruption of Mt. Vesuvius nearly two millennia ago. However, the new work is the first time that a full text has been reproduced from such a damaged artifact.

The tools the team used will become available as open source software next year, Seales said, and he expects that new technologies will continue to improve at each step in their system.

Virtual unwrapping might also be used in other contexts, he said. For example, the intelligence world could be interested in the new technique to extract information noninvasively from materials.

“I believe there are more discoveries to come,” Seales said. “Damage and decay is the natural order of things, but you can see that sometimes you can absolutely pull a text back from the brink of loss.”

Caption New Planet Proxima b Scientists have found an Earth-sized planet orbiting the closest star to our solar system and are calling it Proxima b. Scientists have found an Earth-sized planet orbiting the closest star to our solar system and are calling it Proxima b. Caption New Planet Proxima b Scientists have found an Earth-sized planet orbiting the closest star to our solar system and are calling it Proxima b. Scientists have found an Earth-sized planet orbiting the closest star to our solar system and are calling it Proxima b. Caption How scientists use satellite data to track poverty in Africa This video explains how satellite imagery and machine learning can be combined to map poverty around the world. This video explains how satellite imagery and machine learning can be combined to map poverty around the world. Caption Watch a time-lapse video of the Perseid meteor shower from Joshua Tree The Perseid meteor shower, which gets its name because it appears to come from the direction of the constellation Perseus, is known for the high number of spectacular meteors on display. The Perseid meteor shower, which gets its name because it appears to come from the direction of the constellation Perseus, is known for the high number of spectacular meteors on display. Caption NASA's Juno spacecraft is about to reach Jupiter Attention, world: We're about to arrive at Jupiter. Attention, world: We're about to arrive at Jupiter. Caption Invasive beetle from Southeast Asia killing trees at UC Irvine UC Irvine’s campus has fallen prey to the polyphagous shot-hole borer, an invasive beetle from Southeast Asia that’s been invading Southern California and killing its trees. UC Irvine’s campus has fallen prey to the polyphagous shot-hole borer, an invasive beetle from Southeast Asia that’s been invading Southern California and killing its trees.

deborah.netburn@latimes.com