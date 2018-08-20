It’s come to this: A checkup with the pediatrician may soon include a prescription for play

The decline of play is a special hazard for the roughly 1 in 5 children in the United States who lives in poverty. These 14 million children most urgently need to develop the resilience that is nurtured with play. Instead, Yogman said, they are disproportionately affected by some of the trends that are making play scarce: academic pressures at schools that need to improve test scores, outside play areas that are limited or unsafe, and parents who lack the time or energy to share in playtime.