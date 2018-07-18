Los Angeles high school students reveal a link between copious amounts of screen time and ADHD

But compared to the lightest users, the teens who engaged most intensively were more than twice as likely to be symptom-positive. Among the 495 students who reported no high-frequency media use at baseline, 4.6% were categorized as symptom-positive at some point. Among the 114 who engaged in seven digital activities many times a day, 9.5% were seen to be symptom-positive during the follow-up. And for the 51 students who reported high-frequency use of all 14 digital activities, 10.5% met the symptom criteria.