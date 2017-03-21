Ancient relative of crabs, shrimps and lobsters is named in honor of David Attenborough

Scientists have discovered the fossil remains of a 430-million-year-old crustacean previously unknown to science – a proto-shrimp that they’re naming in honor of British naturalist and television personality David Attenborough. The new species, described in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, could shed fresh light on crustacean evolution.

Cascolus ravitis may not sound like the name of the 90-year-old Attenborough, famed for his work on “Life on Earth” and other well-known documentary series, but look closely: Cascolus, a blend of the Latin castrum (“stronghold”) and colus (“dwelling in”), is inspired by the naturalist’s surname, which has Middle and Old English roots).

The species name, ravitis, is also partly in honor of the University of Leicester campus, where Attenborough grew up while his father served as principal of what was then called University College Leicester. Ravitis is a blend of the Latin Ratae (the Romans’ name for Leicester), vita (“life”), and commeatis (“messenger”). The blend appears to allude to the broadcaster, who, in his instantly recognizable voice, has long communicated the wonders of the natural world to the public.

C. ravitis was found in the deposits of volcanic ash that eventually became rock in present day Herefordshire. Given the specimen’s extremely high quality, with multiple limbs and even soft tissue such as eyes and antennae preserved, the researchers were able to construct a “virtual fossil’ that allowed them to examine it in three dimensions.

This proto-shrimp was tiny — the entire specimen is just 8.9 millimeters long; its widest point is its head shield, measuring 1.3 millimeters wide. This little critter had a long, segmented body with several “biramous” (or two-branched) limbs, which are typical of crustaceans today. It featured rows of strange, petal-shaped appendages, which scientists think probably helped it both to swim and to breathe in the ancient sea, some 100-200 meters beneath the water.

“Their relatively large surface area would presumably facilitate efficient oxygen uptake,” the study authors wrote.

Based on its features, the scientists concluded that C. ravitis is a malacostracan, making it an ancient relative to today’s lobsters, crabs and shrimp — one that may help shed light on this part of the crustacean family tree.

“Cascolus provides important clues into the morphological evolution of the sister-taxon of Eumalacostraca and of the Malacostraca, one of the major groups of Crustacea,” the study authors wrote.

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption How do frog tongues work? New research from Georgia Tech reveals how frog tongues work. New research from Georgia Tech reveals how frog tongues work. Caption 2016 was Earth's third consecutive hottest year on record According to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the 1.78-degree jump over the mid-20th-century average marks the third year in a row that global temperatures have reached record-shattering levels. According to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the 1.78-degree jump over the mid-20th-century average marks the third year in a row that global temperatures have reached record-shattering levels. Caption Explore the 'Jacuzzi of Despair,' a lake so salty it kills almost everything inside Underwater explorers discovered an underwater brine pool at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. The pit of super-salty water and dissolved methane kills any critter unlucky enough to fall inside. Underwater explorers discovered an underwater brine pool at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. The pit of super-salty water and dissolved methane kills any critter unlucky enough to fall inside. Caption Rosetta's last mission The European Space Agency's Rosetta orbiter will commit operational suicide early Friday morning, but first it has just a little bit more science to do. The European Space Agency's Rosetta orbiter will commit operational suicide early Friday morning, but first it has just a little bit more science to do.

amina.khan@latimes.com

Follow @aminawrite on Twitter for more science news and "like" Los Angeles Times Science & Health on Facebook.

MORE IN SCIENCE

How the Great Barrier Reef is responding to global warming. (Hint: not well)

As the planet gets hotter, some mammals may get smaller

Trump’s budget plan for NASA focuses on studying space, not climate change