Scientists develop a 3-D view of an interstellar cloud, where stars are born

"In much the same way that a piccolo flute makes a much different sound than a tuba (the air vibrates with different frequencies in the two cases because the shape and size of the instruments are very different), a pancake-shaped cloud vibrates in a tune that is very different than that of a needle-shaped cloud," Tassis said. "Musca very clearly vibrates like a pancake, not a needle. It is not a subtle effect, it is eye-popping!"