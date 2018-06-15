All around the world, humans are forcing other mammals to be more active at night

Among them: If apex predators can’t hunt as well at night as they can during the day, they may not effectively regulate the populations of prey species. A nighttime shift by one species could force them into competition with other animals who use the same resources but at different times. As some animals move into the nighttime, competitors might take over their daytime niches. Animals that are sensitive to human presence might start to lose out to those that are not. Seed sizes may have to evolve if the large mammals that usually disperse them during the daytime are no longer doing so.