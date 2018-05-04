Watch it live: NASA's InSight spacecraft is about to blast off for Mars

The countdown is nearly here. NASA's InSight spacecraft is about to blast off for Mars, and you can watch it live right here.
InSight is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in on California's Central Coast as early as 4:05 a.m. Pacific time Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, all systems were go, the space agency said.
NASA TV's live coverage will begin at 11:30 p.m. Friday, when the Mobile Service Tower begins its 20-minute-long rollback from the launch vehicle at Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 3E. Coverage of the launch itself will begin at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
The trip to Mars will take nearly seven months and cover roughly 301 million miles. Mission planners at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge expect the lander to touch down in Elysium Planitia in late November.
Once there, InSight will begin a 2-year primary mission to study the planet's deep interior.
Scientists with the InSight mission — its full name is Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport — hope that clues beneath the Martian surface will help them learn more about what the red planet was like in the past — when conditions could have been hospitable to life as we know it — and how it came to be the barren world we know today.
InSight will examine Mars in three ways.
It will place a seismometer on the ground to listen for seismic waves caused by marsquakes — the Martian analog to earthquakes — and by falling meteorites. By studying the waves that have passed through the planet, scientists can get a better understanding of what the interior is made of.
InSight will also deploy a heat flow probe 16 feet underground to take the planet's temperature. By comparing the readings from different depths, scientists can determine the temperature of the interior.
Lastly, the lander will gather clues about the size and density of the Martian core by taking detailed measurements of its oscillations. Mars' north pole wobbles as the planet travels around the sun, and that will affect the time it takes for radio signals to travel back and forth between InSight and Earth.
Although JPL is located in Southern California, this is the first time NASA will launch an interplanetary mission from the West Coast.
Usually, such missions blast off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and head east over the Atlantic Ocean. That way, Earth's eastward rotation can provide a natural boost.
InSight will instead head south over the Pacific aboard a powerful Atlas V-401 launch vehicle, which can ferry the spacecraft beyond the pull of Earth's gravity all by itself.
The rocket's trajectory will take it over the Channel Islands and along the coastline of California and Baja California, Mexico. It will take 13 minutes for InSight to reach Earth's orbit, NASA said.
If all goes according to plan, the official countdown will begin Friday night at 10:14 p.m. The launch window will open six hours later, and will remain open for about two hours.
If the launch is scrubbed Saturday, the next chance will come at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. For each day that liftoff is delayed, the launch window begins five to 10 minutes earlier.
InSight has until June 8 to get off the ground. As long as it blasts off before then, it will land on Mars around noon on Nov. 26.
