Scientists detect a body of liquid water beneath a Martian ice cap

Green said that a lander mission called InSight that’s already on its way to Mars might be able to help provide corroborating evidence. The lander, set to touch down in November, has a heat probe instrument that will drill five meters into the ground and take temperature measurements. That will allow scientists to create models of the heat flowing out of the planet, like a cake that’s cooling off after it has been baked — and should give insight into whether it’s plausible that the temperature could be high enough to keep water in liquid form at that depth.