This small helicopter will hitch a ride to Mars with NASA's next rover

Thanks to the thin Martian atmosphere, the helicopter's blades will encounter far less air than they would on Earth. In fact, to find conditions equivalent to those on Mars, you'd have to fly at 100,000 feet — about 60,000 feet higher than a helicopter has ever flown, said MiMi Aung, the Mars Helicopter project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge.