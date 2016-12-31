Seven science stories we can't wait to follow in 2017

Science never ceases to surprise us. In a year jampacked with discoveries, some of the biggest revelations of 2016 seemed to come from out of the blue.

Just a few weeks in, the astronomer responsible for demoting Pluto to a dwarf planet said there is a ninth planet in the solar system after all — an object about 10 times as massive as Earth that takes up to 20,000 years to orbit the sun.

Soon after, cosmologists announced that their decades-long search for gravity waves had finally paid off, allowing them to confirm a 100-year-old prediction made by none other than Albert Einstein.

Zika morphed from an obscure virus to an international scourge, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency and sparking a torrent of research on medicines and vaccines that are now in clinical trials.

So perhaps it’s a bit reckless to make predictions about where science will take us in 2017. Still, we can’t help feeling excited about some of the stories we expect in the new year. You can preview them here, then follow them with us at latimes.com/science.

How science will fare under the Trump administration

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Hershey, Pa. Researchers are urging the president-elect to "rely on science" as he makes decisions about the country's future. Evan Vucci / AP

Donald Trump won’t be sworn in for a few more weeks, but associates of the incoming president have been making moves that have some scientists on edge.

Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Atty. Gen. Scott Pruitt, claims that scientists aren’t sure that global warming is real or that human activities have played a role. In truth, there is an overwhelming consensus among scientists that “climate change is occurring, and … that the greenhouse gases emitted by human activities are the primary driver.” In addition, managers at the Department of Energy have been asked to identify employees who conducted climate change research, a request likened to a “witch hunt.”

Plenty of people also are on edge over reports that Trump is considering Silicon Valley investor Jim O’Neill to run the Food and Drug Administration. Speaking at a biotechnology conference in 2014, O’Neill argued that drug companies should not have to prove that their products are effective in order to win FDA approval — only that they are safe. While such a move would make more medicines available to patients, they wouldn’t know — at least at first — whether those medicines actually work.

Thousands of scientists have signed an open letter to Trump (and the incoming Congress) urging the federal government to “rely on science as a key input for crafting public policy.” If budget cuts or industry influence prevent scientists from doing their work, “children will be more vulnerable to lead poisoning, more people will be exposed to unsafe drugs and medical devices, and we will be less prepared to limit the impacts of increasing extreme weather and rising seas.”

The great American eclipse

For the first time in nearly four decades, Americans in the continental United States will get to see a total solar eclipse. AP For the first time in nearly four decades, Americans in the continental United States will get to see a total solar eclipse. For the first time in nearly four decades, Americans in the continental United States will get to see a total solar eclipse. (AP)

On Aug. 21, a total eclipse of the sun will be visible from the continental United States for the first time in 38 years, and for sky watchers and scientists alike, it's going to be a VERY. BIG. DEAL.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun so that it appears to completely block the shining disk of our life-giving star. The phenomenon itself is not especially rare — it happens about once every 18 months — but total eclipses are visible only from small swaths of the planet at a time. Because most of the Earth is covered in ocean, hard-core eclipse chasers often find themselves heading to remote islands to catch a glimpse of the celestial event.

But not this year. The 2017 eclipse’s narrow path of totality cuts across the United States, beginning in Salem, Ore., and ending in Charleston, S.C., making it just a one- or two-day drive for hundreds of millions of Americans. Because of this accessibility, it promises to be the most-viewed and photographed eclipse of all time.

For scientists, the eclipse offers an opportunity to study the sun’s atmosphere, which usually is blocked by the bright light coming from the sun itself. NASA already is gearing up to observe the eclipse with at least half a dozen instruments — high-altitude weather balloons included.

Finale of Cassini mission to Saturn

An artist's concept shows Cassini's final orbits between the innermost rings and Saturn's cloud tops. NASA/ JPL An artist's concept shows Cassini's final orbits between the innermost rings and Saturn's cloud tops. An artist's concept shows Cassini's final orbits between the innermost rings and Saturn's cloud tops. (NASA/ JPL)

The coming year will close out the final dramatic chapter for NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which has twirled around Saturn and its panoply of moons since 2004.

Among its many accomplishments, Cassini has caught icy moon Enceladus squirting geysers of water ice and vapor, and found evidence of an ocean beneath its frozen surface. It has picked out hydrocarbon lakes and canyons carved by methane on Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. It also has picked up hints of moonlets being born and ripped apart in the planet’s chaotic F ring.

In late November, the spacecraft began its ring-grazing orbits, allowing it to check out the hexagon-shaped jet stream that rings the planet’s north pole. These 20 orbits will allow it to zip past some of Saturn’s icy rings, sampling gas and dust particles. Then, in April, it will begin the grand finale orbits — 22 loops that will send the spacecraft through the gap between the rings and the planet’s spherical body.